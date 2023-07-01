Alaskans react to this week’s Supreme Court rulings

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Supreme Court made two rulings on Friday, canceling President Joe Biden’s $400 billion student debt relief fund, and another ruling in favor of a graphic designer who refused to create a website for an LGBTQ couple.

Alaskans on both sides of both issues voiced their opinions on the rulings from the Supreme Court that will have consequences for years.

Tim Barto, vice president of the Alaska Family Council, says the Supreme Court made the right decision with the ruling on the web designer.

“This case is not about refusing service to a disfavored group — this is about free speech. This is about the individual in this case, Laurie, being able to conduct her business the way she wants and be able to write what she wants based on her belief.” Barto said.

Barto also said that if religious people were forced to create works for LGBTQ people, then similar situations could arise — such as people being forced to create works for a political party they don’t agree with, or a person of the Jewish faith being forced to create antisemitic works.

Meanwhile, president of The Queens Guard Vincent Feuille says the ruling could be harmful to the LGBTQ community as it protects the right to discriminate against them and other marginalized groups.

“My biggest concern here is that with rulings like this coming into play, we are setting things up so that those who have religious beliefs that follow the majority are the only ones who are going to have protections,” Feuille said.

Feuille further said that the ruling sends a message to LGBTQ people that they do not have the same rights as others, or are lesser than other people.

The second ruling canceling President Biden’s plan to limit student debt repayment generated responses from Alaska’s congressional delegation.

“This decision will have a real impact on many Alaskans, including those who borrowed for community college and trade certifications. We need to build an education system that works better for everyone, and doesn’t force our brightest minds to take on crippling levels of debt,” Rep. Mary Peltola said in a written statement.

Sen. Sullivan disagreed with Peltola.

“There is no legal authority — nor is it fair — to force Americans to pay for the student loan debt of others. Today’s ruling is a victory for the parents and students who worked hard, made sacrifices, and played by the rules to pay for their higher education,” Sen. Dan Sullivan said in a written statement.

Several residents of the state who are in favor of the ruling said it was the right thing to do for those who already paid off their loans.

“They just have to take responsibility and pay them off, just like we all had to in the past. You know, you have to work for what you want,” Anchorage resident Betsy Scott said.

But there were also those who were against the ruling, saying that it wouldn’t just be a big help to those who are in student debt, but to the nation as well.

“That’s like if we came up with a cure for cancer and gave it out free, and people were like well, I spent a ton of money trying to fix myself, why do these guys get it? It just doesn’t make any sense,” Anchorage resident Jason Lessard said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski has not responded to a request for comment at the time of publishing.

