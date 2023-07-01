Anchorage museum dealing with docent dilemma

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Visitor numbers are on the rise after the pandemic, but the Anchorage Museum’s volunteer pool has shrunk.

Docents — the volunteer guides — used to do three tours a day, but because of the drop in volunteers, the museum only offers one tour a day, four days a week. Last summer, the museum hosted 18,000 visitors a month.

The docents are more than tour guides; they are the first Alaskan that many tourists get to interact with.

The museum is rebuilding the docent program and is reaching out to the community for interested people. Volunteers from all backgrounds are welcome.

