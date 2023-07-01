Saturn’s rings are glowing in Webb Space Telescope’s latest cosmic shot

This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn...
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere.(NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
By The Associated Press and MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Saturn has a fresh new look thanks to NASA’s Webb Space Telescope.

The gas giant is dark in the latest photo by Webb, released Friday, but its icy rings are glowing.

Webb snapped the picture in the infrared last weekend. At this wavelength, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. But the icy rings remain bright.

Three of Saturn’s many moons also got caught on camera.

Scientists are thrilled with this latest shot, which captures Saturn’s atmosphere in detail. They hope to uncover new ring structures as well as any new, faint moons that might be lurking there.

“We look forward to digging into the deep exposures to see what discoveries may await,” Matthew Tiscareno, a senior research scientist at the SETI Institute, said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air quality in Fairbanks can be poor during winter due to the exhaust from woodstoves.
Alaska, 9 other states announce intent to sue EPA over woodstove emissions certifications
Body found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Body of Alaska Native woman found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Ester man fatally shot by officers after barricading himself in home
Broadband internet equipment shown in rural Alaska (FILE)
Nearly $2B in broadband funding earmarked to connect Alaskans to faster internet
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt

Latest News

A truck driver in Texas was killed when several slabs of marble crushed him as he was unloading...
Man crushed to death unloading marble slabs from vehicle
Evening FastCast, June 30, 2023
Police officers face protesters on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday,...
More than 900 people arrested overnight as young rioters clash with police around France
Pharmacy burned during protests around France