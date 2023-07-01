So long June — July takes over

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We are at the halfway point of 2023! June is ending and July will take over — and hopefully provide more nice summer weather over its run!

The warmer and drier shift is a welcome one for Southcentral and mainland areas, thanks to building high pressure that will decrease showers and thunderstorms, while warming up the state.

Rapid rises on rivers in the eastern Brooks Range are a concern as thunderstorms roll through, dropping rain as they pass. Residents along rivers and streams should keep watch through the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.