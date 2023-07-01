Housing at former Golden Lion Hotel to open after June 30 deadline

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly gave the Municipality of Anchorage a deadline of June 30 to have the Golden Lion Hotel opened as low-income housing. But by Friday, there was little information from officials about when the hotel would be ready to take in tenants.

At a work session on Thursday, Anchorage’s housing and homelessness coordinator said the move-in date will be soon.

“Once the permit is signed, we’ll be able to occupy the building,” Johnson said. ”I don’t know when they have a suspected date of occupancy of tenants, but I assume it will be very, very quickly.”

On April 25, Mayor Dave Bronson announced plans to transform the vacant city-owned property into a low-income housing complex. The building is expected to offer 85 single occupant low-income housing units.

The initial goal, according to Johnson, was to start moving residents into the units within the first two weeks of May.

“Our plan right now is to have a smooth transition from the demobilization of the Sullivan into the Golden Lion and so we hope that there is not a gap — we’re just giving ourselves a little extra wiggle room just in case,” Johnson said during an April press conference.

But at Thursday’s work session, Johnson shared with Anchorage Assembly members that the city had encountered problems with the original operator it was working with to run the building. The city has since began working with an second operator, according to a spokesperson for the municipality.

“The city has since engaged with a new operator and intends to have the lease signed this week. The contract and startup funds will be voted on at the next regularly scheduled assembly meeting,” Corey Allen Young said. The next Anchorage Assembly regular meeting is set to be on July 11.

Anchorage Assembly Chair Christopher Constant said these units were needed — two and a half years a go.

“You know, we’ve been in need of that since we first purchased it. So, yes. We need it yesterday, we need it tomorrow, we need it now,” Constant said. “Every single housing unit we put online is a person not on the streets. And so that’s the mission, is to get people off the streets and out of the camps and into housing, cause that’s the answer to the homeless problem we are facing — more housing units.”

But despite the confusion about the opening date, Constant said he remains optimistic.

“I am confident it is going to open soon,” Constant said. “I mean once they sign the deal, then we have already operated the funding for it. It’s ready to go.”

Constant did note that the city will need to prepare the rooms and beds, which can take time. But he remains optimistic that the city should have the Golden Lion Hotel set up as a low income housing unit within weeks, instead of months or years.

Constant added that he has heard that the municipality has signed the permit, but that he has not it himself. Municipal officials have not yet replied to requests for comment.

