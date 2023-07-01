Former Nome officer sentenced to 37 months on child pornography charges

FastCast digital headlines for Friday, June 30, 2023
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former police officer was sentenced Friday to 37 months in federal prison on charges of possessing child pornography materials.

According to a press release from the Department of Law, 39-year-old Wasilla resident Matthew Schwier had more than 100 still images and multiple videos in his possession that depicted the sexual abuse of children as infants. Media depicting abuse of children was also found on the multiple computers in Schwier’s home that were seized during the investigation of his crimes.

The department’s press release says Schwier failed to complete probationary employment as a police officer in several departments — located in Phoenix, Ariz., Roswell, N.M., and Elk Point, S.D. — before taking employment as a police office in Nome. In 2016, the FBI began investigating Schwier after he shared child pornographic media with an undercover officer online. By the time he was arrested in 2017, Schwier was working as a justice director for the Chickaloon Village Traditional Council.

Authorities also believe that because Schwier was employed in law enforcement, he may have utilized his specialty training — as well as advanced computer skills — to conduct and conceal his crimes.

Schwier’s case, which was decided by a judge rather than a seated jury, was delayed multiple times before coming to a conclusion. Prosecution in the case prepared to present evidence at trial that Schwier had developed “a reputation within the law enforcement community of being untruthful.”

Agents from the FBI’s Anchorage field office that worked on the case believe the sentencing should serve as a warning to other potential offenders.

“May this sentencing serve as a reminder that no one is above the law, and concealing evidence of child exploitation will not go undetected,” Assistant Special Agent in Charge Donald W. Lee II said. “As these crimes perpetuate the re-victimization of innocent children, the FBI remains steadfast in its commitment to identify and hold accountable those who contribute to the online sexual exploitation of children.”

Following imprisonment, Schwier will be under federal supervised release for 7 years and have to register as a sex offender. After release, he will not be allowed to use the internet without the permission of the U.S. Probation Office.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Badge of the Alaska State Troopers
Ester man fatally shot by officers after barricading himself in home
Air quality in Fairbanks can be poor during winter due to the exhaust from woodstoves.
Alaska, 9 other states announce intent to sue EPA over woodstove emissions certifications
Body found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Body of Alaska Native woman found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Ariel and Ferno Tweto reflect on Jim Tweto's life Tuesday in Anchorage
Legendary bush pilot’s daughter, wife reflect on his life after tragic fatal crash
In this June 21, 2023, photo, meteorologist David Percy films the daily "Alaska Weather"...
How’s the weather up there? It’ll be harder for Alaska to tell as a longtime program goes off air

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 14 years for 2018 death of pedestrian
Woman sentenced to 14 years for 2018 death of pedestrian
The University of Alaska says each of their schools have their own admissions processes, and...
Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action prompts concern about opportunities for all students
FastCast, June 30, 2023
City of Fairbanks Police Dept.
Fairbanks attempted bank robbery ends in arrest of suspect