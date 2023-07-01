Woman struck, injured by vehicle on Homer Spit

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon has left a young woman in the hospital, according to the Homer Police Department.

According to an email, officers in Homer were notified of the incident around 4:40 p.m. on Friday, and sent units to the site near Mile 2 on the Homer Spit. Roadways were closed for some time while investigators processed the scene.

Police say 18-year-old Homer resident Tyler Brewer-Cote was traveling outbound on the Spit when his vehicle veered off the roadway and into the oncoming lane and bike path. Brewer-Cote’s vehicle struck 21-year-old Lily Casteel of Arkansas.

Casteel was taken to South Peninsula Hospital, and was then medevaced to an Anchorage hospital where she is in stable condition.

“As of right now, no arrests have been made and our investigation is continuing,” an email from Homer Police read. “Keep Lily in your thoughts and her family if you would please.”

This is a developing story.

