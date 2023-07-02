1 suffers life-threatening injuries at Boniface and Camelot shooting in Anchorage

Anchorage police lights
By Joe Cadotte
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:53 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police have not made an arrest in an early Sunday morning shooting in Anchorage near Boniface Parkway and Camelot Drive, Anchorage police wrote in a release on their website. A man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body in the shooting, APD wrote. The gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Anchorage police wrote in the release.

At about 4:10, Saturday morning, mid-shift officers were in the area of Boniface Parkway and Camelot Drive when “they heard a disturbance, followed by gunshots” in a parking lot, Anchorage police wrote in their release.

Police are asking anyone with information to call APD dispatch at 3-1-1, option 1 or 907-786-8900, option zero.

