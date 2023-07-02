Chugach Electric customers could see a rise in electric bills

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Prices for electricity could be on the rise in the Anchorage area after Chugach Electric Association Inc. filed a required review of base rates.

A press release sent out by the association says that the review calls for a 5.9% increase in total for bills — but before that that takes effect, Chugach Electric has also requested an interim increase of 3.6% beginning in September.

According to corporate communications senior manager Julie Hasquet, it’s a change that has been in the making for a while.

“When Chugach purchased Municipal Light & Power back in 2021, one of the conditions that the RCA put upon us was that we would combine rates, we would file a rate case in 2023,” Hasquet said.

Since that purchase of ML&P, Chugach Electric had continued to provide electricity at different rates for adopted and legacy Chugach Electric customers. With the review, rates would be equalized between each of the customer classes.

Electric rates for former customers of ML&P haven’t changed since 2017, and rates for longtime Chugach customers have been the same since 2020. Chugach Electric says this review increases the rates due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and declining energy sales.

“We always do what we can to keep costs low and we will continue to do that, but this is a time not only is this rate case required by the RCA, but costs have gone up for Chugach, just like every other business,” Hasquet said.

However, also included in the review were several proposals including rates based on time of use, that would incentivize electricity usage during non-peak hours, cruise ship incentives based on schedules to limit carbon emissions in Whittier, and removing demand ratchets for commercial usage.

The review put forward by the electric company is subject to the Regulatory Commission of Alaska which will then deem whether the rates are just and reasonable.

Included in the review period is a 30-day comment period, which Hasquet says takes place 45 days after a review is filed.

