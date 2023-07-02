Did you enjoy Saturday’s sunshine?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine dominated the weather picture Saturday across Southcentral and temperatures warmed up nicely. Palmer and Talkeetna each saw a high of 71 with Wasilla checking in at 69. Anchorage reached 65 degrees, one degree below normal. The Interior also saw highs in the mid 70s Saturday.

An area of low pressure will slide into Southwest Alaska starting Saturday night. The front will swing into Southcentral on Sunday with rain expected in Kodiak on Sunday morning and then across the Kenai by Sunday afternoon. Seward will see almost an inch of rain between Sunday afternoon and Monday evening with Cordova expecting almost 2 inches of rain in the same time period.

That same front will swing through Southeast on Monday night. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will also see the rain move in by Monday afternoon and evening.

The Interior should expect Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to be on the warm side with highs near 80 degrees.

