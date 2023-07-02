Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer

Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An investigation is underway after an Anchorage police officer fatally shot a man holding a rifle, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers approached an SUV that had pulled over on the exit ramp from the Glenn Highway to Birchwood Loop Road.

A man was standing outside the vehicle and was holding a rifle, according to the release. The man advanced toward the officers while holding the rifle and one officer shot the man in the upper body.

After backup arrived, officers rendered aid and the man was taken to a hospital where he was declared deceased.

Police said a second weapon — a handgun — was found on the man while they were rendering aid.

Officers were in the area investigating a shots-fired call but it is unclear if the man was connected to that incident.

The Office of Special Prosecutions will review the officers’s use of force and he will be placed on four days of administrative leave, which is protocol. The officer’s name will be released in 72 hours.

Police said the man who was shot has been identified, and his name will be released once next-of-kin notifications are complete.

