Nonprofit group brings attention to lack of in-state eating disorder treatment options

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska has no in-state eating disorder treatment center, leaving many people and families forced to go out of state for treatment.

Thankfully one group of people is eager to help those who struggle — the Alaska Eating Disorder Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those facing an eating disorder.

“AKEDA was initiated in September of 2019 by myself and my co-founder Beth Rose,” said co-founder Jenny Loudon. “We knew in 2019 that there was a big gap in care for eating disorders within Alaska. We knew that because we had both experienced having loved ones who were struggling in trying to find good access to care.”

For years, many have seen eating disorders as a lifestyle choice among the people who experience them. However, according to Loudon, eating disorders such as anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are complex psychological and social illnesses that pose serious health risks.

“What we know about eating disorders is that they‘re highly fatal — people don’t often recognize just how life-threatening they are. They have the second highest mortality rate than any other psychological illness, and that’s second only to opioid addiction,” Loudon said.

Even the National Institute of Mental Health says that eating disorders are severe and can sometimes lead to fatal outcomes. The NIMH also says there has been a rise among young people experiencing eating disorders.

Research shows that people with eating disorders are at higher risk of suicide and medical complications — making it essential to seek treatment early. However, in a state with limited resources and no treatment center, seeking help can be difficult and stressful, .

“There are five different levels of care for eating disorders — the highest level of care is medical stabilization just in a hospital bed. Then after that there’s a next level of care where folks start getting that 24/7 supervision, but it’s starting to work on those behaviors and thought patterns. And in Alaska, we have some outpatient care, we have a little bit of that in-patient care, and then we have like nothing in between,” Loudon.

That’s why the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance has made it its mission to provide help, education, advocacy, and support for families and other Alaskans affected by eating disorders.

“We’re providing support to individuals experiencing these illnesses, whether it’s the individual or their family members. So sometimes that might be an individual reaching out and asking for resources, or wanting to find who are the providers in our state,” Loudon said. “We advocate for better systems of care in our state, so that we as Alaskans, can help our other Alaskan neighbors.”

The Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance is working to provide hope to any person within the state battling an eating disorder by reaching out through Zoom meetings until the state grows the healthcare system’s capacity for treatment.

If you or someone you know is struggling with an eating disorder, help is available. Resources can be found by calling the National Eating Disorders Association Hotline at 800-931-2237 or visit the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance’s website for a list of local resources.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.