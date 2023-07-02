Police investigating Brayton Drive homicide; suspect detained

By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a homicide after a man died from his injuries following an assault, police wrote in a news release.

On Saturday shortly after 9 p.m., officers came to a home in the 9400 block of Brayton Drive on a report of an assault.

A man was found in the home and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said a suspect has been detained and is being questioned.

There is no word on charges at this time and the deceased man’s name has not been released.

