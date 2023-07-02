Trooper, university police officer, identified in fatal officer-involved shooting outside Fairbanks

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The names law enforcement officers, who discharged their firearms during a fatal officer-involved shooting inside a home outside Fairbanks, Wednesday, have been released.

They are identified as Alaska State Trooper Captain Eric Spitzer, a 23-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers” assigned to the Fairbanks post, according to AST dispatch. Another officer involved is identified as University of Alaska Fairbanks police officer Kelly Copeland, “a one-year veteran of UAF PD with ten years of additional law enforcement experience from the 48,” according to the dispatch report.

“Officer Copeland is currently a member of the Alaska State Troopers Northern SERT Team and was working as a member of the Trooper-led team during the incident,” from AST dispatch.

Matthew Heller, 54, Ester, had threatened a woman with a rifle at an Ester residence, Tuesday, triggering a response from law enforcement after she escaped unharmed. Troopers say Heller barricaded himself in the house heavily armed, eliciting an arrest warrant. Troopers said officers saw Heller “armed with multiple guns,” and he “then pointed a firearm at SERT officers.” Multiple officers fired on Heller who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation. Once that investigation is complete, it will be independently reviewed by the Alaska Office of Special Prosecutions.

