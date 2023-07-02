Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle collision in west Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman was killed while crossing Benson Boulevard near Minnesota Drive Saturday night, Anchorage police reported on their website.

Police responded to the collision in west Anchorage at about 7:10 p.m. It appears the woman was crossing Benson Boulevard., not at a crosswalk, when she was hit by a Dodge SUV driving eastbound on Benson, police said on their website.

Medics with the Anchorage Fire Department responded and declared the woman dead at the scene, police said. The man driving the Dodge remained onsite and was cooperating with police, according to APD.

The Major Collision Investigations Unit responded to the scene. All lanes of eastbound Benson were shut down as well as the far-right southbound lane of Minnesota.

The investigation is ongoing and no charging decisions were made as of Saturday night, according to police. They said the victim’s name will be released after the next-of-kin has been notified.

