4.6 earthquake shakes Anchorage area

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Monday morning.

The initial estimation of magnitude was 4.7 but was later downgraded to 4.6.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 6:47 a.m. about two miles southwest of Eagle River.

Preliminary data put the earthquake at about 15 miles deep, which was later revised to 17.5 miles deep.

This is a developing story.

