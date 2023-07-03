4.6 earthquake shakes Anchorage area

Weather map appears to shake during Anchorage earthquake
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Monday morning.

The initial estimation of magnitude was 4.7 but was later downgraded to 4.6.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake was at 6:47 a.m. about two miles southwest of Eagle River.

Preliminary data put the earthquake at about 15 miles deep, which was later revised to 17.5 miles deep.

This is a developing story.

