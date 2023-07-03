Amber Alert issued for kidnapped 2-year-old Michigan girl

The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of...
The Lansing Police Department is looking for Rashad Trice. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.(Lansing Police Department)
By WILX News 10 and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 11:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl from Michigan who police say was kidnapped.

Police are looking for Rashad Maleek Trice, a Black man in his mid-to-late 20s. He is wanted in the kidnapping of 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith. They were last seen Sunday around 11:30 p.m. on the south side of Lansing, WILX reports.

Police call this “a very urgent situation.”

Wynter is described as a Black female with braided, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with rainbows.

Police say Trice and Wynter were last seen in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala with a Michigan license plate. It is unknown what direction the vehicle was headed, but there may be ties to Detroit.

If you have any information on where Trice or Wynter could be, you are asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 2.
Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer
A woman died after being struck by an SUV in west Anchorage Saturday evening.
Woman killed in pedestrian, vehicle collision in west Anchorage
Police Lights
Homicide suspect accused of forcing entry into neighbor’s home, 1 resident dies, 1 injured
The 9-year-old died from organ failure.
Woman struck, injured by vehicle on Homer Spit
On Friday, the Supreme Court ruled to strike down President Joe Biden's student loan...
Alaskans react to this week’s Supreme Court rulings

Latest News

Authorities say Rudy Farias, now 25, is recovering in the hospital eight years after he was...
Texas man who went missing as teen found alive 8 years later
Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer
The Yukon River has been subject to fisheries disasters in previous years. Here's a look into...
Hopeful news for Yukon River salmon fisheries while kings remain under goals
Paris police prepare for another night of possible riots over teen's death