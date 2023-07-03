Drier weather returns just in time for Independence Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral is coming off a beautiful weekend, where highs warmed into the 60s and 70s, with Saturday being only a handful of days where highs warmed above 65. Thankfully, the weekends have provided excellent weather to get outdoors and soak up some sunshine and quieter weather.

In keeping with the trends this year, Southcentral is once again seeing widespread rain across the region. Many areas have already seen upwards of .2 to nearly an inch of rain through parts of Prince William Sound. It’s through the sound where 1 to 2.5 inches of rain looks possible through tomorrow morning. This will lead to many areas seeing muddy conditions as we welcome in the Independence Day holiday. With rain and clouds expected to remain in the forecast, highs this week will struggle to climb into the 60s. A better opportunity for that exists through the Mat-Su Valley and Copper River Basin.

The ongoing rain that is impacting Southcentral is leading to the first half of the year being the 15th wettest on record for Anchorage, with the ongoing rain today likely to bring the yearly total to over 6 inches. While the trend will likely keep above-average precipitation with us through the middle of the month, today looks to be the only day for the foreseeable future with rain as widespread as what we are currently experiencing.

While Southcentral will continue to sing the song of the rainy and cooler summer, Southeast is gearing up for a different experience. Temperatures are set to quickly warm through the week, bringing the panhandle the nicest stretch of weather it’s seen all season long. While highs are expected to top out near 70 today, temperatures by the end of the week under sunny skies will warm near 80.

Have a wonderful Independence Day!

