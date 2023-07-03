Fridge or pantry? Heinz weighs in on how to store ketchup

Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on how to store ketchup.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
(CNN) – Pass the ketchup, please!

Independence Day is almost here, and many Americans are getting ready to celebrate with hamburgers and hot dogs – and the popular condiment.

Lately, some social media users have been debating the best way to store it.

The United Kingdom-based branch of ketchup-maker Kraft Heinz recently weighed in on the issue, saying in a tweet: “FYI: Ketchup. goes. in. the. fridge!!!”

The company followed up the tweet by asking the public via a Twitter poll whether they kept their ketchup chilled or in the pantry.

More than 13,000 Twitter users responded, with over 63% saying they preferred the fridge and nearly 37% saying they preferred their ketchup in the cupboard.

A Twitter user posed the same question to Heinz in 2017. At the time, Heinz responded: “Because of its natural acidity, Heinz Ketchup is shelf-stable, but refrigerate after opening to maintain product quality.”

