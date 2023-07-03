New research focuses on smells to repel spruce bark beetles

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Since the beginning of June, U.S. Forest Service Entomologist Jessie Moan has spent several days trekking through the woods at Abbott Loop Park in South Anchorage. She’s in charge of emptying two traps that are used to capture live spruce bark beetles.

It’s part of a new project the Forest Service in Alaska is doing in conjunction with a researcher in Louisiana who is trying to determine what scents attract or repel the beetles. The insects are being flown to Louisiana so he can get a better look.

“The trees are putting out scents that the beetles are picking up on,” Moan said. “They are going to be looking at essentially how the spruce beetle’s antenna responds to these different odors — it’s called an electroantennogram. So they really just put a beetle in a container, expose it to an odor, and watch to see what the antenna do.”

If researchers can identify and isolate the smells, it may be possible to create an environmentally-friendly product that can deter future infestations.

“So we are looking at it more as, how can we help discourage them from attacking a spruce tree? It’s not a true repellant, but it’s more of, how can we either make the spruce tree not smell like a spruce tree to the beetles, or how can we encourage them to go somewhere else.”

Moan said they expect to have some solid information in the coming months, although developing a product that can be used in the field could still be several years away. Moan said now is the time that beetles are most active searching for a new host tree and people who have spruce trees should stay alert for the insects.

Moan does recommend those who have questions or concerns about spruce beetles consult the multiagency Alaska spruce beetle website that can help identify the insects and how to get rid of them.

