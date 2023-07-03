Rain and clouds stick around, heat moves into Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a bit of sunshine on Saturday, the rain moved back into Southcentral on Sunday. By 7:20 p.m., Kodiak had seen more than an inch of rain since midnight. The heaviest rain with this most recent system is going to hit Whittier, Cordova, and Seward. Whittier will see almost 2.5 inches of rain before midday on Tuesday.

After a few overnight showers, Anchorage and the Mat-Su should expect mostly cloudy to cloudy skies for Monday and another chance for rain by Monday night. Overall, July 4th is looking a little dryer, but temperatures will stay near 60 degrees.

For those planning to head to Mount Marathon, expect a muddy day in Seward. More than an inch of rain is expected on Monday. Though it looks like the showers will fade away Tuesday morning, everything will likely be wet and slippery!

Southeast stays mild for the first part of the week but expect warm to hot temperatures by Thursday and Friday. Highs will hit the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. That sounds great for those desperate for some warmth, but it will also cause rapid snowmelt from higher elevations. The National Weather Service says, “confidence is increasing that the Chilkat River could reach minor flood stage by Friday.”

