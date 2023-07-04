Family of elderly man killed in home invasion gives emotional testimony at suspect’s arraignment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Over the weekend, police say a homicide took place in a mobile home park located in Southwood Manor. Shortly after, Phillip Barger was taken into custody. Barger is accused of killing an elderly man and he appeared in court this afternoon.

The arraignment of suspect Phillip Barger involved emotional input from the surviving spouse and daughters of the victim. Barger is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter, first-degree burglary, and fourth-degree assault.

According to police, Barger forcibly entered the victim’s home and physically assaulted him and his wife. Roxana Martin, who received minor injuries from the incident says she is now scared to go to the home where her husband was killed.

Police say 88-year old Francisco Martin later died from his injuries at the hospital, while court documents say his wife was left with minor injuries. According to a witness, a longtime dispute between neighbors involving the suspect’s parents and the victim may have been the motivation for the crime. An attorney representing the state of Alaska mentioned Barger had no connection the victim.

In court, Roxana recalled witnessing her husbands death and described Barger being filled with anger — and that three neighbors who tried to hold him back could not. A translator for Roxana said she is still scared.

“She is afraid that this man is going to come out, to come after her,” Roxana’s translator said in court.

One of the victim’s daughters, identified only as R.H. to the court, said that her parents did not deserve this to happen to them.

“Frank and Roxana are both were absolutely precious people — they are precious people, they do not deserve this, I don’t care how angry you might be, the fact that it sounds like this person has had multiple situations where he doesn’t realize that acts create consequences and the ripple effect he creates for so many lives,” R.H. said.

Another daughter, identified as just N.M. to the court, expressed that the person who killed her father should not be released from custody.

“I just don’t think there should be bail, I don’t think he should be allowed out. I mean my dad won’t be allowed out of anything ever again because of his actions. You know, he has a wonderful family that he’s so close to in Alaska and California, and now his life has been taken away by this monster,” N.M. said.

Several of Francisco’s neighbors in Southwood Manor spoke highly of him.

“Frank was one of those guys that would just come over and help you if he’s seeing you doing something, he just wanted to come and help. It didn’t matter what it was, if it was moving snow or working on your vehicle, and never asked for anything in return,” neighbor of 12 years Matthew Cloninger said.

Cloninger said Francisco had a big heart for everybody and that for an 88-year-old, he was very active.

“Like hauling a snow blower up on his roof with a ladder to snow blow his roof off. I mean, you just don’t see too many people in their 80s doing stuff like that. So yeah, he was just a great guy, he’s going to be missed,” Clonginger said. “It’s like somethings not there anymore, it hurts.”

