Fire at Whittier fuel dock forces closure of tunnel

Fire at fuel dock in Whittier
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - First responders in Whittier are working the scene of a fire at the city’s fuel dock, multiple reports from residents state.

A call to the area’s dispatch confirmed that multiple crews have been called to the scene, with fire and EMT teams from Whittier, Girdwood and surrounding towns. The Whittier Fire Department and the Coast Guard are also responding.

The Anton Anderson Memorial Tunnel has been closed to allow easier access for emergency vehicles.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Fire at Whittier fuel dock courtesy of Shannon Thompson
