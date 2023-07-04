Municipality of Anchorage cancels abatement of Davis Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After notices were posted at a campsite at Mountain View’s Davis Park last week, the Municipality of Anchorage reversed their decision to abate the park by the original deadline of July 5.

“The Municipality felt it within the best interest of all parties to suspend the abatement indefinitely until all stakeholders can come to the table and find the best path forward,” housing and homeless coordinator Alexis Johnson said.

The ACLU of Alaska sent a letter earlier on Monday informing the municipality had rescinded abatement orders for Davis Park following legal action from that organization. The municipality later confirmed the decision in a court filing saying that the June 22 abatement notices weren’t moving forward, the ACLU said.

“The constitution is clear,” the ACLU said in a letter. “The Municipality cannot force individuals to leave public spaces when there is no place for them to go. The rights of people in Davis Park are protected for now, and we will continue to make sure that our government does not infringe on individual protections afforded to all by the U.S. Constitution.”

Residents of the Davis Park homeless camp say they are overwhelmingly relieved by the decision.

“It’s a great relief,” Gregory Stevens said, a longtime camper at Davis Park. “It makes me want to stand up for more of our rights and just not being bulldozed down. People here have spent years on not being bulldozed over.”

Stevens says he is safe and comfortable where is and doesn’t want to relocate.

“I don’t sleep outside, I built a structure,” Stevens said. His living space has couches, a kitchen, a bed and box spring, even a brand-name mattress. But he got emotional when talking about how the death of his wife nearly five years ago had led to his current situation.

“My hair turned white and I didn’t care about a lot for a while. Tracy Lynn saved my life. That one,” Stevens pointed to a friend also at the park. “Without her I would have expired.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.