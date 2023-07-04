Noise from Fourth of July fireworks can trigger PTSD, anxiety in military and veteran community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From parades with cheering crowds and to fireworks bursting colors across the sky, the Fouth of July represents a day of freedom and patriotism for many Alaskans.

But for the large population of veterans and military members that call Alaska home, Tuesday and the events surrounding it might cause pain. MaryBeth Goodman, director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, said it’s important for those who didn’t serve to remember those who did.

“The one thing that civilians really encounter with the Fourth of July, is an overwhelming surge of pride for their country,” Goodman said. “We all need to remember what happened to cause the celebration —the many people who not only gave up their lives, but who lost loved ones defending this country for the freedom we enjoy.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 7% of veterans will experience post traumatic stress disorder at some point during their lives. The holidays activities can spark anxiety and PTSD symptoms for veterans and current military members.

“The Fourth of July has a lot of crowded events, has a lot of outdoor activities where maybe people don’t understand what’s coming next — the element of surprise, especially with regard to fireworks” Goodman said.

Goodman adds that the days leading up to the holiday can also cause individuals to experience more stress and increased sensitivity.

“And part of that is the fireworks, but it’s also the crowds, and the expectation that you’re going to have fun and this is what you’re going to enjoy, when the reality is there’s people out there that don’t enjoy celebrations like that,” Goodman said.

Goodman advises planning ahead for the holiday can help, whether that be coming to an event with headphones, having an exit strategy or knowing what events are taking place throughout the day can help individuals feel like they have more control. Goodman also suggest having open communication with loved ones, or finding events at their on base or at a local VFW or American Legion hall that may offer more military-friendly celebrations.

“Another resource might just simply be telling your family what tomorrow might look like for you, and asking to watch a movie, maybe turn up the noise in your house so the noise outside your house isn’t so impactful,” Goodman said.

Goodman also advises that folks outside of the military community be mindful of how their celebrations can impact others around them.

“If you see someone struggling, or if you have a neighbor who you knew served, simply ask them, ‘Is there something we can do to help you?’,” Goodman said. “Or maybe even let your neighbor know, ‘Hey we’re going to do fire works on our back porch. We’re probably going to start them at 8 o’clock’. Those are things that might help your neighbor.”

Those who find themselves struggling with stress or PTSD can reach out to counseling for help. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic is available for assistance for current or retired service members and their families.

