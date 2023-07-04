PHOTOS: Fourth of July Parade and festivities in downtown Anchorage
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Fourth of July parade took place Tuesday morning in downtown Anchorage, with many in the community showing up to enjoy the event.
The Fourth of July Festival follows the parade on the Delaney Park Strip, which lasts until 10 p.m. and treats folks to games, vendors, and food.
For a full list of July Fourth events, click here.
