Quiet and cool weather for the Fourth of July

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a wet start to the work week as a front brought rain and breezy winds across much of Southcentral Monday. For portions of the valley, it was an early Fourth of July celebration Monday night with the booming of thunderstorms opposed to fireworks. Those storms have all weakened and moved north.

Temperatures are holding about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year, which will continue much of this week. Despite the cooler temperatures, we’ll see a break from widespread rain Tuesday and Wednesday morning before the next storm moves in Wednesday afternoon. Before then we’ll see chances for isolated showers, mainly confined to the higher elevations and coastal areas.

Have a great Independence Day!

-Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey

