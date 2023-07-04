Suspicious powder found at the White House when Biden was gone was cocaine, AP sources say

FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly...
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:54 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after the Secret Service discovered suspicious powder in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Secret Service agents were doing routine rounds on Sunday when they found the white powder in an area accessible to tour groups, not in any particular West Wing office, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The complex was evacuated at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday as fire and emergency crews were brought in to do a rapid test, which preliminarily identified cocaine. The White House was soon reopened and the powder was sent for further testing.

Biden and his family left for Camp David on Friday and returned to the White House on Tuesday.

The Secret Service said in a statement the White House was closed as a precaution as emergency crews investigated, and that the District of Columbia fire department was called in to evaluate and determine that the substance was not hazardous.

“The item was sent for further evaluation and an investigation into the cause and manner of how it entered the White House is pending,” the Secret Service said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Man accused of breaking into Anchorage home, killing 1 neighbor, injuring another
A magnitude 4.6 earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Monday morning.
4.6 earthquake shakes Anchorage area
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
Anchorage police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting on Sunday, July 2.
Man holding rifle shot, killed by Anchorage police officer
A man was fatally shot by multiple state troopers Wednesday night after barricading himself...
Trooper, university police officer, identified in fatal officer-involved shooting outside Fairbanks

Latest News

Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Police are searching for robbers who stole from a jewelry store and threw a chair at an...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man throws chair at employee during jewelry store robbery
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Gunman opens fire at random on Philadelphia streets, killing 5 before arrest, police say
Competitive eater Miki Sudo attends a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan's Famous July Fourth...
Miki Sudo successfully defends hot dog-eating title; stormy weather delays men’s contest
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Fort Lesley McNair on Tuesday.
Biden speaks to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members