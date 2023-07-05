4th of July warmth for Interior, Southeast

And the heat could approach records in the Panhandle this week!
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 6:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Moisture from a low spinning through the Aleutian Islands moved into Southwest Alaska through the Fourth of July and it will advance north in the next 24 hours. Meantime, a ridge of high pressure extends from the eastern Gulf of Alaska to Southeast and into the Interior.

The ridge will start a warming trend for the Panhandle, where by Friday and Saturday, temperatures could rise to the upper 70s and low 80s. Parts of the central and eastern Interior will benefit as well, seeing temperatures rise through the end of the week.

Hot spot July 4 for Alaska was Ketchikan with 72 and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 37 degrees.

