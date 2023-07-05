Crews scramble to provide fuel to Whittier Harbor after Fourth of July fire

WHITTIER, Alaska (KTUU) - Officials in Whittier are hopeful the city’s lone fuel dock that caught fire on the Fourth of July will be back in operation by the end of the week. In the meantime, officials plan on using trucks and hoses to provide fuel to vessels in Whittier’s busy harbor. The fire sent two people to the hospital and sunk the boat they were fueling.

“The thought is right now that Shoreside [Petroleum] staff are going to bring trucks in and then run hoses down the gangway and be able to fuel the boats on the part of the dock that’s not affected by the fire,” Whittier Harbormaster Dave Borg said.

Borg said one of the biggest obstacles is the boat that caught on fire and sunk just a few feet from the dock. The harbormaster said the 28-foot fiberglass pleasure craft is a major navigational impediment for other boats wishing to pull up to the dock and is also leaking a small amount of oil and fuel into the water. Efforts were underway Wednesday to float the boat and remove it, hopefully by the end of the day.

According to Borg, it was unclear how much gasoline had gotten into the water but it was being allowed to dissipate naturally. He said one of the Shoreside employees was able to shut the fuel valves off at the bottom of the ramp before evacuating, which kept excess fuel from emptying into the water. Mother Nature also helped to keep the burning fuel from spreading to other boats in the busy harbor.

“We were fortunate, for the lack of a better term, that we had an easterly wind and it pushed everything into the shoreside area and it kept everything there so the fire department was able to keep everything contained,” Borg said.

Borg said damage to the fuel dock had yet to be assessed but the company was feeling hopeful that permanent repairs could be made quickly.

“They seem to think, once they get their assessment done, that they might be able to have fuel back in operation by Friday,” he said. “Which is right around the corner, so that’s what they are hoping for, best case scenario.”

