Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The family and friends of the Anchorage man killed in a homicide last weekend held a memorial barbecue on July 4 by his home to honor his memory.

It was an emotional day for the family and friends of Francisco Martin Jr., who police say was attacked and killed in his home on Brayton Drive on July 1. Martin was 88 years old.

“My husband Francisco Martin, he was an excellent person,” said Roxana Martin, Francisco’s widow.

Roxana Martin was married to Francisco for over 20 years.

“I can see I’m going to miss him a lot because he was always happy,” Roxana Martin said. “He would make a joke about anything.”

Francisco Martin Jr., better known as Frank, was described as having a big heart for everybody, being a jokester and being very active for his age. He also loved music and dancing and could often be spotted wearing a cowboy hat.

In the small mobile home park neighborhood that he lived in, several neighbors spoke highly of Martin.

“Frank has been a wonderful neighbor, just the best. You couldn’t ask for a better neighbor, he was the nicest guy,” said Lelia Heller, who had been Martin’s neighbor for over 12 years. “I lost my father like three years ago and in that time Frank had definitely become a father to me, and that’s just the kind of guy he was.”

Earlier on the day he was killed, Martin and his wife had been out feeding those in need.

“The day that it happened he was delivering food and water to homeless people,” said Amber Van Sandt, Frank’s granddaughter.

He was said to have been always working and would help anyone that needed it without ever asking for anything in return.

“You could not outwork Frank and I’m talking an 88-year-old. You could keep up with him if you were a good worker, but you could not outwork him. He was going to go just as long as anybody else,” said Dale Van Sandt, whose wife was related to Martin.

“He was just constantly giving and giving and giving, right up to the last day,” Heller said.

Roxana Martin was asked what she would say to Martin if he was here, and her response was touching.

“I will tell him, ‘My love, thank you, thank you for all this time that we have spent together, it was so beautiful. Thank you, because all this time you were mine,’” she said.

They chose to remember Martin by throwing a barbecue on Tuesday because they knew that he would want them to be happy and because he loved barbecues himself.

