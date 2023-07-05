Mayor Dave Bronson reflects on 2 years in office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - July 1 marked the last day of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s second year leading the city. A press release sent the following day listed what Bronson calls the highlights of the last year.

“Thanks to the hard work of our directors and thousands of municipal employees, we have made significant progress over the last year in the areas of public safety, the Port of Alaska, economic development, homelessness, and good governance. Serving as your mayor remains an incredible privilege and honor,” Bronson said in the press release.

Despite the struggles Bronson encountered, he said there is not anything he would do differently.

“I think, we may have communicated — done better at messaging some things. But I think you simply have to look at the data and make then make your decision based on the data. That’s what we do, that what I do, certainly,” Bronson said.

Those running against him in the upcoming election have a different view of the past year.

“It’s no surprise that the mayor is trying to paint a rosy picture of his time in office, but the truth is that the last two years have been marked by his colossal failure to lead Anchorage in a positive direction,” candidate Suzanne LaFrance said.

LaFrance added that Bronson failed to provide basic government services, citing the city’s failure to remove snow from the roads last winter — resulting in the city, she said, effectively shutting down for days at a time.

“It was a once in 50 years snow fall,” Bronson said. “It was big. It was problematic. And the way the snow came, like every two days, you would get two feet of snow. That’s about the worst — if we got six feet all at once, it would have been far easier. And that’s because of the way were compelled to remove snow and the sequencing of removing snow.”

But Bronson adds, “I’ll take the blame, its my responsibility. We will move forward and do better next time.” He also notes that $1 million was added to the budget for snow removal.

As Bronson looks ahead to another next year, he says he plans to focus a large portion of his energy on Anchorage’s economic development.

“A big focus is housing, it has to be. It touches everything,” Bronson said.

That includes affordable housing, in addition to both permanent and temporary shelter space.

“We need permanent supportive housing — I think we all understand that. But I think the focus of government in that whole spectrum of housing needs to focus on just the shelter portion of it, as far as the operation. We need to control where people go when they are in an immediate crisis.” He also noted that public-private partnerships could be an option for working out some housing solutions.

Candidate Chris Tuck also hopes to secure a win over Bronson in the 2024 municipal election. Tuck said housing would be the focal point of his tenure.

“No matter who is the mayor, that is going to the be the focus — making sure that we have affordable housing and we are able to put people under a roof,” Tuck said.

Many Anchorage residents are concerned about the city’s lack of a permanent homeless shelter, as well as safe camping sites for those who do not want to stay at shelters.

“They have no housing, they have no shelter. They have no where to pitch their tents,” Tuck said.

If elected, Tuck says he will also focus on workforce development.

“Workforce development is going to be number one, because we have an aging workforce in our municipality right now. We’ve seen huge turnovers with the executive directors of the city — from H.R. department, from city managers, city attorneys — but that’s trickling down to a lack of faith for those that are employed,” Tuck said.

As for LaFrance, she has several plans herself.

“As mayor, I look forward to rebuilding our municipal government so that we can focus on creating a thriving economy, expanding housing opportunities, addressing our childcare shortage, and ensuring that the Port is rebuilt,” LaFrance wrote via statement.

The election for Anchorage mayor will take place on April 2 of next year. Currently Bronson, Tuck and LaFrance are the only candidates that have declared intent to run.

