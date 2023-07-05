Showers possible today, with widespread rain and cool conditions Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some peeks of sunshine are evident this morning across Southcentral, with isolated to scattered showers expected to build in through the day. Although the rain is to be expected, the wettest weather looks to hold off until Thursday. As a result of this ongoing weather pattern, we’ll see daily highs remain in the 50s. There’s an outside chance that today could bring highs into the lower 60s, although it looks more likely to occur for the Mat-Su Valley. It’ll be a different story for the Copper River Basin, where ridging will keep things dry and sunny with highs in the 70s.

Any rain today for inland regions looks to arrive into the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall activity today will be very light, outside of Homer which could see upwards of half an inch of rain. This comes as a low that is anchoring a trough across the state remains locked in place near the Aleutians. That low in conjunction with a ridge of high pressure to our east, is leading to a southwesterly flow into the state. This will continue to pump in moisture and humidity, paving the way for a very wet Thursday across the region.

While we’ll see some showers today, Thursday is the day to watch. It’s looking very likely that as the rain builds into the region, it could hold our highs in the low to mid 50s for our Thursday. Some dry time can be expected, with the early morning hours bringing an opportunity for a brief period of dry weather and by the late afternoon and early evening hours.

While Southcentral continues to see wet and cool conditions, the Panhandle and Interior is seeing the complete opposite. Thanks to a ridge building into the state, we’ll see highs easily warm into the 70s. In fact, Thursday and Friday bring an opportunity for highs to make a run near 80 degrees. It’ll be the first true sign of summer that parts of the state have seen since last year.

There is some good news in the forecast, as the weekend is once again expected to be fairly nice with highs in the mid 60s.

If you’re looking for any signs of summer, there is an ongoing pattern shift that could bring quieter and warmer conditions to Southcentral as we welcome in the 2nd half of July. It certainly will be something to watch, as the current trend would not only suggest warmer conditions but a return to dry weather with little rain in the forecast.

For now, enjoy the cooler weather!

