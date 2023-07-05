Troopers searching for man after canoe accident in Little Susitna River

FastCast July 5, 2023
By Paul Choate
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man who was knocked out of his canoe on the Little Susitna River on July 4.

At 3:16 p.m., troopers got a report that Stephen Craig, 67, was canoeing down the river with a friend in separate canoes when he was knocked out of his canoe by overhanging branches, according to a trooper dispatch.

Craig was not wearing a life jacket and disappeared under the water before his friend could reach him, troopers said.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough EMS and River Rescue searched in the water and along the riverbank and a helicopter was also used in the search.

Troopers said after five hours of searching Tuesday, they were unsuccessful in finding Craig. Troopers picked the search efforts back up on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

