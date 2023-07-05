Troopers searching for man after canoe accident in Little Susitna River

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are searching for a man who was knocked out of his canoe on the Little Susitna River on July 4.

At 3:16 p.m., troopers got a report that Stephen Craig, 67, was canoeing down the river with a friend in separate canoes when he was knocked out of his canoe by overhanging branches, according to a trooper dispatch.

Craig was not wearing a life jacket and disappeared under the water before his friend could reach him, troopers said.

Matanuska-Susitna Borough EMS and River Rescue searched in the water and along the riverbank and a helicopter was also used in the search.

Troopers said after five hours of searching Tuesday, they were unsuccessful in finding Craig. Troopers picked the search efforts back up on Wednesday.

