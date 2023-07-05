Wasilla hosts city-wide celebration honoring America’s heroes

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - When it comes to Fourth of July events in the Matanusaka-Susitna Borough, Wasilla just might take the red, white, and blue-themed cake, as tens of thousands of people line the streets of downtown to watch the annual Independence Day parade.

Deputy administrator for the City of Wasilla Crystal Nygard said the parade averages between 10,000 and 11,000 attendees each year.

“It’s very popular, knowing our city only had 11,000 people — so it’s the same size as our city in attendance,” Nygard said.

Over 70 floats consisting of cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, buses, bikes, and even boats were dressed to the nines as they paraded two and a half miles through downtown Wasilla. In conjunction with the city’s police department celebrating its 30th anniversary, this year’s theme was “Honoring America’s Heroes.”

Wasilla Mayor Glenda Ledford said she looks forward to the city’s Fourth of July celebration every year.

“This is Wasilla’s time to shine,” said Ledford. “This is a day to celebrate and that’s what we’re doing, we’re celebrating.”

This is the third July 4th celebration for Ledford as mayor, who said attendance has certainly grown over the years.

“We’re the fastest-growing city in the state, and I think this turnout is a testament as to why we’re growing,” Ledford said. “We’re open for business, we try to take care of our seniors, and our community is, you know, we’ve all come together — we’re all a team.”

The parade lasted a little over an hour and was followed by the Mayor’s Picnic at Iditapark.

