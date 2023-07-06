Anchorage firefighters see an uptick in homeless camp fires

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, July 6, 2023.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As many as 19 fires in the last seven days have been attributed to homeless camps in Anchorage, according to Assistant Fire Chief Alex Boyd.

Boyd said at least nine of those fires have happened in and around Davis Park in Mountain View, which is the site of a large encampment.

No one was injured in this recent spate of fires, according to Boyd, but earlier this spring two people died in separate fires in homeless camps. Boyd said while the weather has greatly lessened the chance of a wildfire starting, there are still health concerns both for campers and firefighters who’ve been exposed to toxic smoke.

“The things that are burning are not natural wood,” Boyd said. “They’re synthetics, plastics, garbage and can cause a significant danger as a result of the toxins from those. We find wire burning, we find different things in a lot of these areas, tires, and our protective equipment just isn’t built to operate in this environment, and it causes a significant challenge to not only the firefighters but (is) a great risk to the residents in the area.”

Boyd said the crowded camps mean it’s possible for flames to spread quickly, and while there hasn’t been a large incident so far, he said reaching the scene of a fire deep in the woods is another challenge.

“It makes it very difficult for us to get the equipment into the space and even to locate it,” he said. “We get a report of smoke in the area of a large park and we have to go hunt for that, find out what it is, and then bring the right resources to it, so it delays our response.”

Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful
