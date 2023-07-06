Army rock band performs in Anchorage concert series

Army rock band plays shows across Anchorage
By Aaron Weaver
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 11th Airborne Division Rock Band performed on June 29 at the Richardson Vista Park in the Government Hill neighborhood. It was one of several appearances the rock band will make around Anchorage this summer.

The show was put on as part of the Anchorage Concert Association’s Summer Concert Series, which wraps up this month with three more Thursday shows: Todd Grebe & Cold Country at Balto Seppala Park (July 13), The Chamberliners at KFQD Park (July 20) and Medium Build & Rosie Rush at Hilltop Ski Area (July 27).

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire at Whittier fuel dock on July 4, 2023 (Courtesy Pete Devaris)
2 flown to Anchorage with moderate injuries in Whittier boat fire
David Norris and Christy Marvin
David Norris wins 4th title, Christy Marvin wins 3rd title in muddy Mount Marathon Race
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
2 dead, 3 hurt in small airplane crash in rural Alaska
Fireworks go off in Seward, Alaska, on July 4, 2022.
Finding fun on the Fourth of July
Family of elderly man killed in home invasion gives emotional testimony at suspect's arraignment
Family of elderly man killed in home invasion gives emotional testimony at suspect’s arraignment

Latest News

The city of Whittier works to get fuel to boaters after a fire destroys the town's fuel dock
Army rock band plays performs in Anchorage concert series
Army rock band plays shows across Anchorage
Nonprofit to return to Alaska, offering umpire training to veterans and families
Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers locate body of missing Wasilla man in Little Susitna River