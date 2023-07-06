Army rock band performs in Anchorage concert series

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 11th Airborne Division Rock Band performed on June 29 at the Richardson Vista Park in the Government Hill neighborhood. It was one of several appearances the rock band will make around Anchorage this summer.

The show was put on as part of the Anchorage Concert Association’s Summer Concert Series, which wraps up this month with three more Thursday shows: Todd Grebe & Cold Country at Balto Seppala Park (July 13), The Chamberliners at KFQD Park (July 20) and Medium Build & Rosie Rush at Hilltop Ski Area (July 27).

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.