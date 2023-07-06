Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs: A Taste of Thai
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:47 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week on “Chow Down with Guzzy Grubs,” Ryan Guzman takes us to A Taste of Thai.
It’s a family-owned restaurant in Anchorage. Ryan starts with the Thai iced tea and moves on to Thai toast, Pad Thai and beef panang. Then he decides to have a little dessert: mango with sticky rice.
Check out the video to see Ryan’s full adventures at A Taste of Thai!
