Early morning fire destroys Fritz Creek General Store near Homer

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, July 6, 2023.
By Shannon Cole
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 3:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire near Homer destroyed the Fritz Creek General Store early Thursday morning, according to troopers.

A dispatch from troopers said they were notified at 4 a.m. of a fire at the small shop located on East End Road. Fire crews from Kachemak Emergency Services, Homer Volunteer Fire Department, and Western Emergency Services responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, but not before significant damage was done to the building and its contents.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, and according to social media posts from the Homer Fire Department, no members of the public or first responders were injured.

Troopers say it is “suspected to be a total loss due to the damage caused by the fire.” The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The store — which also served freshly cooked meals and functioned as a post office — was popular among locals and the many visitors that come to Homer each year.

A commenter on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page expressed sadness that the local hangout is now gone.

“My heart is breaking,” the commenter said. “We have so many wonderful memories of Fritz Creek Store and Post Office. It will be truly missed.”

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers locate body of missing Wasilla man in Little Susitna River
Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful
Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful
Fire at Whittier fuel dock on July 4, 2023 (Courtesy Pete Devaris)
2 flown to Anchorage with moderate injuries in Whittier boat fire
The Whittier fuel dock was damaged in a Fourth of July fire
Crews scramble to provide fuel to Whittier Harbor after Fourth of July fire
David Norris and Christy Marvin
David Norris wins 4th title, Christy Marvin wins 3rd title in muddy Mount Marathon Race

Latest News

Anchorage's Marx Bros Cafe was recently misrepresented on DoorDash.
Popular Anchorage restaurant targeted by scammers
Afternoon FastCast, July 6, 2023
In this Aug. 1, 2014 photo provided by the National Park Service are male caribou antlers in...
In aftermath of record of decision delay, Ambler project to see another DOI report later this month
The remnants of a fire in a homeless camp in Mountain View
Anchorage firefighters see an uptick in homeless camp fires