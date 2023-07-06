Early morning fire destroys Fritz Creek General Store near Homer

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A fire near Homer destroyed the Fritz Creek General Store early Thursday morning, according to troopers.

A dispatch from troopers said they were notified at 4 a.m. of a fire at the small shop located on East End Road. Fire crews from Kachemak Emergency Services, Homer Volunteer Fire Department, and Western Emergency Services responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, but not before significant damage was done to the building and its contents.

No one was inside the building when the fire started, and according to social media posts from the Homer Fire Department, no members of the public or first responders were injured.

Troopers say it is “suspected to be a total loss due to the damage caused by the fire.” The Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.

The store — which also served freshly cooked meals and functioned as a post office — was popular among locals and the many visitors that come to Homer each year.

A commenter on the Homer Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page expressed sadness that the local hangout is now gone.

“My heart is breaking,” the commenter said. “We have so many wonderful memories of Fritz Creek Store and Post Office. It will be truly missed.”

