Low pressure vs. high pressure for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - From the Aleutian Chain to the southwest coast, rain has been moving in and is traveling north across the west coast and Interior. But is high pressure influencing the southeast region and central to eastern Interior, resulting in sunshine and warm summer temperatures.

Temperatures hit the 70s in the Interior and that warming along with increasing winds has prompted a Red Flag Fire Weather Warning. Any spark could easily ignite and spread fire. Winds out of the south 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 to 45, will perpetuate the warning status through Thursday evening. Rain showers are likely to move in Thursday evening.

Southcentral is getting swept in the southwesterly flow that will deliver rain to the region starting Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Rain coming Thursday & Friday (KTUU)

Hot spot July 5th for Alaska was Eagle with 77 and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 37 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.