Man missing after raft overturns in Chulitna River

CANTWELL, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are searching for a man who went missing after the raft he was riding on overturned on a river in Southcentral Alaska.

The Alaska State Troopers reported that they received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday of a party of five people on two rafts on the Chulitna River that triggered the emergency activation on a Garmin device. The Chulitna River stretches from the Alaska Range down through the Matanuska Valley and merges with the Susitna River.

State troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers responded to mile 182 of the Parks Highway and began searching on foot, near where they say one of the rafts overturned in the river. A helicopter arrived to rescue four rafters from the area, but troopers said 70-year-old John George, of Utqiagvik, is still missing.

Troopers said all five people were wearing life jackets, and the search for George is ongoing.

