Sanctioned homeless camp task force holds final meeting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly’s Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force hosted its final meeting Wednesday, putting its finishing touches on a plan to designate and establish locations for residents before handing its recommendations over to the Assembly.

Most of the discussion centered around optimizing the language used in the final draft to better reflect the task force’s intentions, with one of the amendments being changing the wording of “sanctioned” camps to “allowed” camps.

“I really appreciated the opportunity for the community discussion that happened, and is ongoing, and the community discussion that this will foster going into the future,” task force member Roger Branson said.

At the end of the meeting, the task force voted to have the chairs and co-chairs read and review the final document before they submit it to the Anchorage Assembly.

“My interest is intentional camps that have the ability to be self-governed,” Branson said. “So I really liked the inclusions, that an operator will work to help develop that and honor and respect the choices of the individuals staying within their camps.”

Assembly Midtown representative Felix Rivera said the Housing and Homelessness Committee will be reviewing the document at some point in the future.

On Monday, the Municipality of Anchorage rescinded its abatement notice of Davis Park after receiving criticism and lawsuits from the ACLU of Alaska, which said the clearing of camps by the city was illegal without alternative living situations available.

By Wednesday, the group was on its way to saying goodbye for good.

“I volunteered to be involved in the task force,” task force member TJ Andrew told the gathered group. “I want to thank everybody for your input. We’ve all come together as a community to help the less fortunate.”

The mission of the task force was to bring recommendations to the municipality for alternatives that homeless people could turn to.

