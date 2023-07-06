Southcentral seeing wettest start to July in 7 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain continues to build into Southcentral, as we continue with the theme of the summer. Rain, clouds and cooler weather has been dominant for several weeks now, with rainfall across Southcentral today likely to top out near half an inch for inland locations. This is not only allowing July to become the 4th consecutive month of above average precipitation, but also leading to one of the wettest starts to the month since 2017.

While rain is evident for practically all of Southcentral, the far eastern reaches of Prince William Sound will only see some isolated showers. Further north into the Copper River Basin, one can expect sunshine and warmth in the 70s. It’s possible we’ll see parts of the Copper River Basin making a run at 80 degrees as the week draws to a close.

Whether you’re a fan of rain or not, we’ll end the week on a wet and cool note. Temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s for much of Southcentral, with the outside chance parts of the Mat-Su Valley could warm into the mid 60s. This will primarily be more geared towards the Matanuska Valley, as areas west of the Parks Highway will hold onto a steady and moderate rain for much of the day.

When all is said and done this week, it’s looking very likely that we’ll begin to see a noticeable shift in our weather pattern. While clouds look to stick around into the weekend and the first part of next week, there’s signs of drier and warmer weather heading our way. In fact, the second half of July could finally usher in an extended period of dry weather, with temperatures warming near 70.

While we’re still looking to dry out here in Southcentral, warmer and sunnier conditions are building into the panhandle. Temperatures both today through Saturday will make a run near 80 degrees. Not only will this lead to the potential for some minor flooding due to rapid snowmelt, but wildfire danger will increase. Take it easy and stay hydrated if you are going to be outside for extended periods.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

