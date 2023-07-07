2 humpback whales entangled near Juneau reported to NOAA

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - On July 3, NOAA’s Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding hotline received two reports of entangled humpback whales in the Juneau area.

The first whale was a locally known male humpback named Manunauna — or Manu for short. Manu was reported to be entangled in recreational Dungeness crab pot lines near the North Douglas Highway boat ramp on Fritz Cove.

The second report came later in the day from a fisherman who said a humpback whale became caught in a gillnet while fishing on the fishing in Taku Inlet. Fisherman attempted to untangle the whale, but it ultimately swam away with about 100 feet of gillnet and corkline wrapped around the base of its tail.

Sadie Wright, NOAA’s Alaska Large Whale Entanglement Response Coordinator, said it’s not uncommon for whales to become entangled.

“Whales can become entangled in just about any type of loose material in the marine environment,” Wright said. “We do receive multiple mooring line entanglement reports annually and have had to disentangle whales from mooring lines on more than one occasion.”

Entanglement can occur when whales swim too close to fishing gear, crabbing gear, nets, and floating lines.

“We do recommend and encourage the public if there is any entangling materials in the water that aren’t being used, please get those out,” Wright said. “If you have a bunch of sinking line that you don’t want to discard, consider weighting it with little metal weights set periodically along the line to drop that rope lower into the water column and reduce the exposure of whales to lines in the water.”

Entangled whales can be reported to NOAA’s Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding hotline at 877-925-7773. Mariners outside of cell service can contact the U.S. Coast Guard on VHF Channel 16. Entangled whales should not be approached or touched. but photos may be helpful to responding crews.

