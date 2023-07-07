Alaska VA Healthcare looking for veteran feedback at upcoming town halls

Outside the Gates
The latest digital headlines from Alaska's News Source
By Carly Schreck
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska VA Healthcare System is about to embark on its fourth quarter series of Veteran Town Halls next week as part of a continuing effort to improve access to veteran benefits. The sessions are back to in-person after the pandemic forced the VA to hold them virtually over the last two years.

Tom Steinbrunner, director of the Alaska VA Healthcare System, said the town halls are critical for identifying issues within the system based on veteran feedback through personal experience.

“It’s really to give us a broader opportunity for us to, we take time out of our schedule to ensure that we have ready access for our veterans,” Steinbrunner said. “We can engage with veterans, solve any concerns that they have, [and] answer questions that are pertinent to them.”

Steinbrunner said the forums also serve as a means to distribute VA benefits information that veterans otherwise may not know about, such as the recently passed PACT Act law that expands health care benefits for those exposed to toxic substances such as Agent Orange and burn pits.

During the third round of town halls, Steinbrunner said a common concern among veterans was using the call center for the health care system, which is managed out of Vancouver, Wash. He said those issues are now being addressed both internally and regionally by hiring additional personnel, and ensuring the call center is responsive to veteran needs.

According to Steinbrunner, the town halls have also led to the expansion of clinics in Soldotna, Homer, Fairbanks, and the Mat-Su since they were established in 2013.

A 34-year Air Force veteran himself, Steinbrunner encourages any veteran or community partner to attend the upcoming town halls.

“We each have a responsibility to share information with our fellow veterans, and this certainly helps the men and women who served have the most up-to-date information possible,” Steinbrunner said.

Upcoming Town Halls from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.

  • Jul. 11: - Tele-Town Hall, dial 1-866-980-3638
  • Jul. 12 - Anchorage, Colonel Mary Louise Rasmuson Campus Conference Center
  • Jul. 13 - Fairbanks, National Guard Armory
  • Jul. 25 - Juneau, University of Alaska Southeast Egan Hall Room 224/225
  • Aug. 10 - Kenai, Kenai Visitor & Cultural Center
  • Aug. 22 - Wasilla, VFW Post 9365
How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers badge
Troopers locate body of missing Wasilla man in Little Susitna River
Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful
Family and friends remember 88-year-old man killed in Anchorage home invasion as happy, helpful
Fire at Whittier fuel dock on July 4, 2023 (Courtesy Pete Devaris)
2 flown to Anchorage with moderate injuries in Whittier boat fire
The Whittier fuel dock was damaged in a Fourth of July fire
Crews scramble to provide fuel to Whittier Harbor after Fourth of July fire
David Norris and Christy Marvin
David Norris wins 4th title, Christy Marvin wins 3rd title in muddy Mount Marathon Race

Latest News

Body found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Body of missing Marshall woman identified as found in Yukon River near Emmonak
Covenant House Alaska is seeing a startling increase in suicide attempts.
Shelter sees alarming spike in suicide attempts among young people
Anchorage's Marx Bros Cafe was recently misrepresented on DoorDash.
Popular Anchorage restaurant targeted by scammers
Afternoon FastCast, July 6, 2023