Fatal Juneau shooting leads to arrest, murder charges

By Joey Klecka
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Friday less than a day after another man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The Juneau Police Department said 44-year-old Andrew P. Lawrence was arrested Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Cinema Drive.

Police said they received a call of the man being shot at 10:17 p.m. Thursday night and responded to the street to find the victim dead of a gunshot wound.

After working through the night, police said they identified Lawrence as the suspect and found him shortly before 9 a.m. at a residence on Riverwood Drive.

Police said Lawrence was taken to Lemon Creek Correction Center where he is being held without bail.

