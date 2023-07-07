Fatal Juneau shooting leads to arrest, murder charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A man was arrested Friday less than a day after another man was found dead with a gunshot wound.

The Juneau Police Department said 44-year-old Andrew P. Lawrence was arrested Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 23-year-old man on Cinema Drive.

Police said they received a call of the man being shot at 10:17 p.m. Thursday night and responded to the street to find the victim dead of a gunshot wound.

After working through the night, police said they identified Lawrence as the suspect and found him shortly before 9 a.m. at a residence on Riverwood Drive.

Police said Lawrence was taken to Lemon Creek Correction Center where he is being held without bail.

