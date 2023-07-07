Officials identify source of oil leak in University Lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The source of a fuel leak that left a popular university campus lake polluted last week has possibly been targeted.

According to officials with the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management, a “possible” fuel source that resulted in roughly 20 gallons of oil spilling into University Lake last month was found on the Alaska Native Medical Center campus, adjacent to the lake.

The spill left a noticeably oily sheen on the surface of the lake, as well as a prominent fuel odor around the walking trails that circle the body of water. The lake is enjoyed year-round by walkers, runners, swimmers, skiers, and pet owners.

Kelly Rawalt, spokesperson with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, said officials first detected the leak on June 21, leading to a partial closure of the lake to the public.

Now, Rawalt said the department and officials with the Anchorage Office of Emergency Management believe the source to be coming from an underground fuel storage vault on the Alaska Native Medical Center campus. Rawalt said authorities haven’t completely confirmed that location to be the sole source of the oil, but said excess rainwater in recent weeks likely contributed to the problem.

“That’s been part of the whole investigation from the beginning is like, ‘Okay, we know what’s coming out of this.’ They immediately emptied it to make sure it wasn’t releasing any more fuel into the lake as they contained in the lake and, you know, began the recovery effort,” Rawalt said.

The shoreline around the lake has since been closed completely. Rawalt said on June 27 when the area was still open that anyone enjoying the lake shore should take precautions and avoid any spots that appear oily or have a smell.

Rawalt said DEC authorities believe the underground fuel vault overflowed and allowed contaminated water to seep into the municipality’s drainage system that separates clean water from oil and other fuel contaminants, which itself was overwhelmed, leading to the leak in the lake.

Rawalt said the DEC had not received any reports of people or animal issues resulting in oil contamination, but said last month that the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would be keeping an eye on affected waterfowl in the area.

She said the Municipality of Anchorage closed the entire lake on June 28 as a precaution, and said the DEC will announce with the municipality once the lake is open to the public again.

“We’re in the process of sorting out how to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” she said. “(People) and their dogs are really missing it, and we totally empathize with that. We also want to ensure that the folks that are used to enjoying this park are safe before we allow them back in.”

