Rain tapers off into weekend, with summer warmth slowly returning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage saw another round of record rain yesterday, bringing our yearly total to the 10th wettest first half of the year on record. With just under 7 inches of precipitation recorded this year, wildfire potential has remain low not only in Southcentral, but the entire state.

We’ll see another round of some showers into the evening hours, with the heaviest rain likely from the Anchorage Bowl into the Valley. While rain is still expected, all of us will trend drier into the weekend. This comes as a ridge to our east begins to influence our weather, with some sunshine warming temperatures into the 60s. The slow but gradual warmth begins this weekend, with a large portion of next week remaining on the dry side.

While Southcentral is set to see drier conditions, the shift in our weather pattern means most of the rain will move to Western and Northern Alaska. This will still keep parts of the state on the wetter side, although the bottom third of the state will likely see some of the drier conditions.

It’s a different story for Southeast and the Interior, where temperatures continue to warm into the 70s and 80s. The warmest spot in the state yesterday was in the southeastern parts of the Interior, where highs made a run into the mid to upper 80s. This will be the case again today, where rapid warmth, breezy winds and dry conditions will lead to red flag conditions. While wildfire potential remains has been greatly suppressed, this shift in our weather pattern will need to be watched as we head into the second half of July.

There’s some good news for warmer weather lovers, as highs by the middle to end of next week make a run near 70.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.