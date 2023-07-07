Ready for some dry weather? It’s coming!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Low pressure systems are getting swept into an upper trough that has strung itself over the Bering Sea to the western half of the state. These lows are bringing in an ample supply of moisture, even tropical in nature, so rain could be moderate at times.

A much different weather situation for southeast Alaska as high pressure is pumping up high temperatures to the 70s with clear skies for most communities. There is a flood watch starting Friday and into the weekend for the Chilkat River basin out of Haines. The warm temperatures are accelerating glacier run-off and snowmelt, sending larger volumes of water into the river. Some backyards bordering the river could see flooding.

Temperatures are warm in the interior. Red Flag Fire Weather Warnings for the Deltana and Tanana Flats, upper Tanana and Fortymile country are in place through Friday evening. Winds are to advisory levels in the Alaska Range and in Denali passes in combination with low relative humidity levels.

Southcentral is going to continue to see shower activity Friday, so the wait for some drier, warmer conditions will take us into the weekend.

Hot spot July 6th for Alaska was Northway with 87 and Utqiagvik was the cold spot with 37 degrees.

