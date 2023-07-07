Ripple effects of Oregon court ruling extend to Anchorage homeless population abatement

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A court ruling involving an Oregon town is affecting Anchorage’s homeless situation and has created strong debate among several federal judges.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is refusing to reconsider a court case involving the community of Grants Pass, Oregon. The ruling emphasizes that when no indoor shelter space or alternative housing is being offered, local governments cannot cite homeless people for living in public places or force them to leave.

The ruling serves as a form of protection from being abated or forced to relocate from a public space.

The interpretation of federal law for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals also covers the state of Alaska and several other Western states. It also reaffirms that until the city is able to develop a strategy to move people from an unhoused position to shelter and housing, the city can’t make people move from where they’re living in public spaces.

Ruth Botstein, legal director for the ACLU of Alaska, said the Oregon ruling is one the organization is pointing to help their case.

“We already have several pieces of litigation involving attempted abatements in Anchorage, and this case is one of the cases we’ve been relying on in telling the court this is why they shouldn’t be able to do what they’re doing,” Botstein said. “So we’re really pleased to see the court has continued to stay the course and that it remains law.”

Anchorage has seen its share of abatement processes that have received criticism from residents and officials on the legality of it; Earlier this summer, the municipality gave notice that it planned to abate the homeless camp in Davis Park, but after the ACLU of Alaska went to court to appeal the abatement, the city chose to call it off.

“The endgame here isn’t to have our public spaces places where people are living; the endgame is for the city to step up to the plate and make humane and civilized choices that give people better options,” Botstein said.

In an unusual move, several federal judges have filed dissents, with strong opinions that they believe they’re leaving cities with no way to deal with homelessness situations and camps.

Behind the decision is an attempt to avoid basically criminalizing being homeless, which is a violation of a provision under the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The court says, “prohibits the imposition of criminal penalties for sitting, sleeping, or lying outside on public property for homeless individuals who cannot obtain shelter.”

Anchorage Assembly member Randy Sulte holds the same sentiments.

“At the end of the day, I’m getting more and more feedback from citizens that they’re getting fed up with the hands being tied for the municipality, and the rights of the homeless encroaching on their rights, the taxpaying citizens of Anchorage,” Sulte said. “And at the end of the day, people have to be held accountable for bad behavior.”

Sulte believes the city should be able to abate homeless from parks, trails, playgrounds, etc to designated safe places for people to camp.

Mayor Dave Bronson’s communications director, Corey Allen Young, responded to a request for comment regarding the ruling.

“With this 155-page decision in Johnson v. City of Grants Pass handed down Wednesday, the municipality will be reviewing the order and amended opinion to evaluate what it may mean for anchorage,” Young said. “The Mayor’s priority remains the same, in making sure every unhoused individual has access to a navigation shelter, permanent housing, treatment and services to be safe and successful.”

